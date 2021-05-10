Photo Credit: Alex Kolomoisky/POOL

The Presidency of the Knesset (committee), chaired by Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, announced Monday that it has set the date for the presidential election for June 2, 2021, in 23 days.

Those interested in running for office must submit the signatures of at least 10 MKs by Wednesday, May 19.

Advertisement



Levin expressed hope that “in these complex days the president who will be elected will be a person acceptable to all sections of the people.”

The president is elected by the 120 Members of Knesset.

The current president, Reuven Rivlin, has been serving as Israel’s 10th president since June 2014.

Amir Peretz, former chairman of the Labor Party, initially announced his intentions to run for the presidency, but then backed out.

Famed singer Yehoram Gaon, Professor Shimon Shitrit, Miriam Peretz, and Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Harzog, have also been mentioned as possible candidates.

There are those that hope Netanyahu will take up the mantle, thus breaking the deadlock in forming a coalition government.