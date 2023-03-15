Photo Credit: Danny Shem Tov / Knesset Spokesperson's Unit

Likud Knesset member Dan Illouz has formed a caucus aimed at strengthening the relationship with Diaspora Jewish community.

“We are one people from different countries with a common destiny,” the lawmaker pointed out.

Illouz, 37, served as a city council member in Jerusalem before entering the Knesset. Originally a native of Quebec, Canada, the lawmaker moved to Israel in 2009 at age 23; he was chosen in 2022 to take the “oleh” (immigrant) spot on the Likud candidate list in the party’s primaries.

Caucus events will be focused on bringing together members of the international Jewish community to “work to strengthen bonds between Diaspora and Israeli Jews,” he said.

“The State of Israel is the home of all Jewish people. It is probably the greatest achievement of our nation, and it is something we ought to be proud of. It is important that the Diaspora Jews stay connected to Israel at all times,” Illouz emphasized.

The caucus, intended to “create bonds with Diaspora Jews,” was formed with the approval of Likud Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

The effort is not expected to clash with those of Israel’s Diaspora Ministry, according to Illouz spokesperson Akiva Spiegel.

“Absolutely not,” Spiegel said.