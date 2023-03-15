Photo Credit: GPO

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is speaking to the nation on Wednesday evening to present his compromise proposal on judicial reform. In reports leading up to Herzog’s announcement some coalition members have said the president’s proposal was one-sided and negotiations blew up.

Herzog began by discussing what he said was the very real threat of civil war and the other challenges facing Israeli society. Despite the differences, Herzog said most Israeli want judicial reform and agree on most of the elements. He described his compromise as one where everyone wins.

Incredibly, in its most important element to the coalition, the president’s proposal does not give the coalition a majority on the selection committee. Up to now this has been a red line for the coalition as they want to end the justices’ monopoly in picking their ideological successors.

In Herzog’s proposal, on the justice selection committee of 11 seats, only 4 seats will be given to the coalition: 3 ministers and 1 coalition MK.

The opposition will get 2 MKs.

The judges will get 3 seats, made up of the Supreme Court president and 2 judges.

Two additional seats will be given to public figures chosen by the Justice Minister only with approval of the Supreme Court president.

Justices need to be voted in by 7 of the 11 members, which must include at least 1 of the committee judges.

When the Left is in the opposition, this automatically giving the opposition and Left a 5-4 majority, but when the Left makes up the coalition, they will have a 7-2 majority.

Until now, the major sticking point in the quiet discussions is that the coalition wants to model itself after most other democratic countries, where elected officials select the supreme court judges, while the left wants to maintain the situation where the supreme court justices have final or significant say in who becomes a chief justice, perpetuating their leftwing ideology into future courts.

The president’s proposal was supposed to be based, in part, on discussions with members of the coalition and various figures on the left, though reportedly no one from Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) or Meirav Michaeli’s (Labor) parties participated as they refused to cooperate or negotiate at all.

Before the announcement Justice Minister Levin made it clear he will continue to promote his reform in the Knesset.

It’s quite possible the president may have done more damage by presenting this one-sided proposal.

Other obvious serious problems in the proposal that the coalition’s judicial reform bills are trying to fix:

The Attorney General and legal advisors will have final say over the elected ministers and MKs, and are not advisory positions as the coalition wants.

Legal advisors and AGs can only be removed by decision of a special committee.

Judges can disqualify Knesset legislation with a 2/3 majority from a panel of only 11 Supreme Court justices. It will be easy for the court president to ensure the correct 7 or 8 judges are on that panel from the 15 to choose from.