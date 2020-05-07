Photo Credit: Courtesy

Having received signatures of 72 Members of the Knesset requesting that the task of forming a government should be assigned to MK Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin has assigned him the task, according to a communique received from Beit HaNasi, the official Presidential Residence.

A letter regarding assigning the task of forming a government addressed to MK Benjamin Netanyahu was just sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Office of the Speaker of the Knesset was also informed, following the request of 72 Members of Knesset to the president earlier today.

“According to the request of a majority of Knesset members, presented to me today Thursday 7 2020 / 13 Iyyar, according to the provisions of Article 10(a) of Basic Law: The Government (2001), and according to the provisions of Articles 10(b) and 10(c) of Basic Law: The Government (2001), I hereby inform you that you have a period of 14 days to form a government,” read the letter sent to Netanyahu and signed by the president.