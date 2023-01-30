Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

A bill to strip terrorists of their Israeli residency and/or citizenship, and to deport them, has passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum.

“It is proposed to establish that if an Israeli citizen or resident who has been convicted of an offense that is a breach of trust to the State of Israel, has been sentenced to actual imprisonment for that offense, and it has been proven that the Palestinian Authority is rewarding him for this, it will be possible to revoke his citizenship or his permit for permanent residence, as the case may be, and to remove him to the territories of the Palestinian Authority or the Gaza Strip,” the bill reads, according to the Hebrew-language Kipa News outlet.

The measure, advanced by coalition chair MK Ofir Katz, passed in a vote of 89-8, with a large majority of lawmakers from both the coalition and opposition parties supporting it.

“Today we are changing the equation; the celebration that existed until today –when Jews are murdered, terrorists receive a salary from the Palestinian Authority, and candy is distributed [to celebrate their attack] — is over,” Katz said in a statement.

“Anyone who votes against this law is a supporter of terrorism.”