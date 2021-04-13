<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WwPZg0DMk54?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

On May 8th, 2001, Koby Mandell and Yosef Ish-Ran cut class to explore the canyon near their homes in Tekoa, Israel.

Their bodies were found in a cave nearby, murdered by terrorists who still have not been apprehended.

Instead of revenge, the Mandell’s have expressed the need for more light, and laughter, in this world.

This song is for Koby and Yosef. May their lights always live on.

To learn about the Koby Mandell Foundation and how they assist grieving families: www.kobymandell.org

To read Koby’s mother, Sherri Mandell’s memoir “The Blessing of a Broken Heart”.

Lyrics:

You might be lost

But you’re never gone

A light that always lives on

You walked along

But never alone

On a steep dirt path

So close to home

Life was so free

Exploring down by the wadi

Now your secret hiding place

Is a cave of broken dreams

And a mother’s hope

To see to her boy grow old

(Ripped away, shredded, broken, how is this happening?)

In that cold dark cave

Which became your grave

(no matter where you’ll fly I won’t be far behind)

You’re my light that lives on.

I might be lost

But I can’t be gone

A decision was made

To carry on

Strike one was the tears

Strike two was the doubt

Strike three was asking

“How can I break free?”

But I picked up the pieces

Of a shattered future

The light refracting

How you’d still be here

Your charm, your smile, your Chen

I remember every day

No broken prism can change

You’re my past, my future, my every day.

And a mother’s hope to see her boy grow old

(You should be 33, are you 13 or 33?)

In that cold dark cave, I still feel your grace

(I feel your soul fly by like the birds up in the sky)

And when the darkness creeps

and I want to scream and shout

(ripped away shredded broken, how is this happening?)

You’re the light that guides me out.

And so I walk along

But never alone

On a steep dirt path

Of my life

Of my home

And I miss you and I love you

You’re my lost boy

but you are never gone

Because you’re my light

that always lives on.