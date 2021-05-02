Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

Some 48 hours after the worst civilian disaster in the history the State Israel, the names of 42 of the 45 Mount Meron victims have been released. The Institute of Forensic Medicine reported at midnight Sunday: “The process of identifying and releasing the bodies is in its final stages. So far, 42 bodies have been identified. 34 bodies were transferred for burial and 3 remain unidentified. The process is done in collaboration with the families. We believe that the entire process will be completed in the coming hours.”

1. Elazer Mordechai Goldberg, 37, Beitar Illit.

2. Yehuda Leib Rubin, 27, Beit Shemesh.

3. Yoseph Amram Tauber, New York.

4. Menachem Asher Zeckbach, 24, Modi’in Illit.

5. Shmuel Zvi Klugsbald, 43, Beitar Illit.

6. Yehoshua Englard, 9, Jerusalem

7. Moshe Natan Englard, 14, Jerusalem

8. Eliyahu Cohen, 16, Beitar Illit.

9. Simcha Bunim Diskind, 25, Beit Shemesh.

10. David Krauss, 33, Beit Shemesh.

11. Shraga Gestetner, 35, Montreal.

12. Shimon Matalon, 37, Beitar Illit.

13. Yisrael Anakve, 24, Beit Shemesh.

14. Chaim Rak, 18, Beit Shemesh

15. Hanoch Slod, 52, Ashdod.

16. Elkana Shiloh, 28, Jerusalem.

17. Eliezer Zvi Joseph, 26, United States.

18. Moshe Ben Shalom, 20, Bnei Brak.

19. Mordechai Yoel Paketeh, 23

20. Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky, 20, Elad.

21. Yonatan Hevroni, 28, Givat Shmuel.

22. Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz, 22, Brooklyn.

23. Yedidya Asher Fogel, 24, Jerusalem, a student at the Ramat Gan yeshiva.

24. Moshe Mordechai Elhadad, 12, Jerusalem.

25. Yosef David Elhadad, 18, Jerusalem.

26. Rabbi Elazar Gefner, 52, Jerusalem.

27. Daniel (Donny) Morris, 19, the United States.

28. Haim Ozer Seller, 24, Jerusalem.

29. Nachman Kirshbaum, 15, Beit Shemesh.

30. Yedidia Moshe Hayut, 13, Bnei Brak.

31. Yosef Mastorov, 18, Ramla

32. Yosef Yehuda Levy, 17, Rechasim

33. Ariel Achdut, 20, Jerusalem

34. Yishai Mualem, 17, Rechasim

35. Avraham Daniel Ambon, 21, Argentina.

36. Eliezer Yitzhak Koltai, 13, Jerusalem, United States.

37. Rabbi Ariel Tzadik, 56, Jerusalem.

38. Yosef Greenbaum, 22, Haifa.

39. Moshe Levy, 14, Bnei Brak.

40. Dubi Steinmetz, 21, Montreal.

41. Shlomo Zalman Leibovitch, 18, Tsfat.

42. Chen Doron, 41, Holon

43. Moshe Tzarfati, 65, Jerusalem

44. Yossi Kohn, 21, United States

45. Moshe Bergman, 34, England, Jerusalem

May their memory be blessed.