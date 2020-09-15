Photo Credit: MDA Spokesperson

At least six people were hurt Tuesday evening in the wake of a barrage of rocket fire launched at southern Israel.

The attack began precisely at the time the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates began his address at the White House during the ceremony in which the UAE and Bahrain signed the historic Abraham Accord, a set of peace accords, with the State of Israel.

Advertisement



“Following the report of a warning, two launches from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory were identified,” the IDF spokesperson said. “Aerial defense fighters intercepted one of the launches.”

Paramedics with the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service treated a 62-year-old man with glass fragments in his upper body, and a 28-year-old man with glass fragments in his extremities, both wounded as a result of rocket fire aimed at Ashdod. Four others were being treated for shock. All the injured were then taken to Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod for further care, according to MDA.

The rocket fire triggered the Red Alert incoming rocket alarm systems in the coastal Mediterranean cities of Ashkelon, Ashdod and the industrial zone section of Ashkelon further to the south as well, sending thousands of Israeli families racing for cover in nearby safe spaces and bomb shelters.