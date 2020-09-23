Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

The first-ever direct commercial flight between Tel Aviv and Manama landed Wednesday at Bahrain International Airport one week after the kingdom signed a peace agreement with the Jewish State, along with the United Arab Emirates.

According to a report published by Al Arabiya, flight data showed an Israir Airlines Airbus A320 arrived from Ben Gurion International Airport after a flight of nearly three hours.

Advertisement



There was no public announcement about the flight from either government.

Netanyahu, Crown Prince of Bahrain Hold First Public Phone Call

On Tuesday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa held their first public phone call.

Netanyahu described the Crown Prince as “very friendly” and said the two repeated the principles of the Abraham Accords and “talked about how we are quickly adding content to the agreements between Bahrain and Israel and turning this peace [into] economic peace, technological peace, tourism peace, peace in every one of these areas.”