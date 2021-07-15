Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO

The North African, Muslim nation of Morocco and the Jewish State of Israel have signed a cyber security cooperation agreement, the Israel National Cyber Directorate announced Thursday (July 15).

The accord formalizes operation cooperation, research and development, and the sharing of information and knowledge. It was signed this week at a ceremony in the Moroccan capital city of Rabat.

Yigal Unna, director-general of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate was present at the signing, as was his Moroccan counterpart General El Mostafa Rabii. Morocco’s Defense Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi was also present for the proceedings.

Morocco is the fourth Arab nation to sign the Abraham Accords that formalized normalization of diplomatic ties between Israel, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. Morocco joined the “circle of peace” a few weeks later. The history-making Accords, signed last September, were brokered by then-US President Donald Trump.