Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office via YouTube screen grab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Tuesday night that he has “instructed National Security Adviser and head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat to lead a professional Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi,” (capital of the UAE) to advance normalization between the two countries.

The Israeli delegation will leave next Monday, together with an American delegation that includes US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Senior US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner and US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz.

The two delegations will leave on the first commercial flight to be established between the two countries, Israel and the UAE, which will depart Ben Gurion International Airport next week.

The talks in Abu Dhabi will focus on ways to advance cooperation in a range of fields such as – inter alia – aviation and tourism; trade, economic issues and finance; health; energy; and security.

Joining the delegation will be representatives from various ministries including the Acting Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, who will coordinate on the economic issue, the Director General of the Foreign Ministry, the Director General of the Defense Ministry and the head of Civil Aviation Authority.

“I have directed National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat to lead a professional Israeli delegation for talks in the UAE next week,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“This delegation will work – together with an American team and a team from the UAE – to advance the peace and normalization between Israel and the UAE.

“This is a historic agreement. It will bring engines of growth. It can help bring about an economic flourishing in general and during the corona era in particular. I hope that other countries in our region will join the cycle of peace.

“I also hope that you, citizens of Israel will also be able to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi soon.

“There is much to see.”