Photo Credit: Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street

The British Foreign Office has announced it is temporarily withdrawing the families of its embassy and consulate staff in Israel due to the escalating hostilities with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

“As a precautionary measure following escalation in the region, family members of British Embassy staff have been temporarily withdrawn. Our staff members remain,” read the announcement on the Foreign Office travel advice web page for Israel.

British citizens living in Israel, including those with dual citizenship, were not told to leave; rather, they were advised that consular assistance in Israel is “severely limited.”

The announcement followed an Iranian ballistic attack on Israel, the second such attack since April.

Britain has had an advisory against travel to Israel in place for months.

The updated advisory adds, “this is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks. The situation has the potential to deteriorate quickly and without warning, and could result in instructions to shelter in place.

“This could disrupt air and road links out of the country. We strongly encourage you to check you and your dependents have the required documentation to travel at short notice,” the advisory adds. “If your reason to remain in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories is not essential you should consider leaving if it is safe to do so.”

The UK Foreign Office also warned all remaining British nationals and “eligible people” in Lebanon on Sunday to “leave now,” adding, “You should take the next available commercial flight.”

The fourth UK government charter flight left Beirut on Sunday, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office — but “due to reduced demand, no further flights are scheduled,” the office added.

