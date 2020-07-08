Photo Credit: Luis Argerich from Buenos Aires, Argentina / Wikimedia / CC20

United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it is further expanding its international schedule in September with nonstop service three days a week between Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Ben-Gurion International Airport.

In addition to its brand-new service between Chicago and Tel Aviv, United is increasing its current service to Israel out of its New York/Newark, N.J. hub from daily flights out to 10 weekly flights. That is scheduled to begin in August.

It also plans to resume service between Washington, D.C., and Tel Aviv in October. And on Wednesday, it’s scheduled to resume nonstop service between San Francisco and Tel Aviv three days a week.

The airline operates more nonstop service between the United States and Israel than any other U.S. carrier.

United also announced that it is reinstating service between Chicago and Hong Kong, as well as between Los Angeles and Sydney.

“Throughout 2020, United has been the only carrier to maintain continuous daily service between the U.S. and Australia, as well as the U.S. and Israel,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of International Network and Alliances. “As we continue rebuilding our international network, we look forward to offering customers more opportunities to travel between the U.S. and Hong Kong, Sydney and Tel Aviv.”