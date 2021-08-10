Photo Credit: TPS

Meet the Yitzhaki family from Har Bracha in Samaria. On Tuesday, they were hiking at the Korazim National Park just north of the Kinneret, and found an ancient coin, TPS reported.

The Yitzhaki participated in a group game that was run by the preserve folks when one of their girls discovered the coin on the ground of an ancient Mikvah. Naturally, she turned it over to the staff.

Dekel Segev, director of the Korazim National Park, said that the ancient bronze coin probably dates to the Talmudic period, between the fourth and fifth centuries. Make it 1,500 years ago.

“This was the peak period of the Jewish village in Korazim,” Segev explained. “The girl and her family showed good citizenship, and since this is a state treasure, handed us the coin.”

The coin will be transferred to the Israel Antiquities Authority for further research and preservation.

Korazim was an ancient village under Roman and Byzantine rule, and it is best known from the Christian Gospels. It stood on the Korazim Plateau in the Galilee on a hill above the northern shore of the Kinneret, two and a half miles from Kfar Nahum (Capernaum), where you know who performed a lot of miraculous healing.