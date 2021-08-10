Photo Credit: Flash90

The boys and girls of the virulently anti-Israel group IfNotNow can stay home this summer – there won’t be any Birthright journeys to Israel for them to harass and malign. Taglit-Birthright Israel, the not-for-profit group that sponsors free ten-day heritage trips to Israel for young adults of Jewish heritage aged 18–32, has just announced the cancellation of all its remaining trips to Israel as of Wednesday because all US passengers arriving in Israel must now be quarantined.

Birthright resumed its trips to Israel in May, having suspended them for 14-months because of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Birthright on Monday issued a statement saying, “We anticipate that the seven-day quarantine rule will be temporary, and we look forward to resuming trips as soon as possible.”

According to the spokesperson, 3,900 young Jews had taken advantage of its program since May, which includes the group due to arrive in Ben Gurion International on Wednesday, squeaking in just before the quarantine rule takes effect for Americans at midnight. So, please, no flight delays.

Incidentally, according to the Centers for Disease Control, Israel has a “very high level” of COVID-19, and fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk.