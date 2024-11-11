Photo Credit: Karmiel Municipality

At least three people were wounded Monday in the Galilee city of Karmiel when a massive barrage of 50 rockets was launched at northern Israel by Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

A toddler and a woman in her twenties both sustained moderate wounds in the attack, and multiple others suffered shock and severe anxiety.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were triggered throughout the Upper and Western Galilee regions.

One of the rockets scored a direct hit on a residential building next to Yeshiva Rina Shel Torah in Karmiel.

While some of the rockets were intercepted, others were not and landed in various areas, including those with city infrastructure.

Karmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky was at the scene along with emergency teams from the municipality and forces from the IDF Home Front Command.

