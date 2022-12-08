Photo Credit: Mendy Hechtman/Flash 90

On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.

But on Wednesday, Deadline reported that “Wonder Woman 3,” the sequel to “Wonder Woman 1984” by director Patty Jenkins is not happening at Warner Bros.

Perhaps this had to do with the fact that “Wonder Woman 1984” grossed a measly $46.8 million in the US and Canada and $122.8 elsewhere, for a worldwide total of $169.6 million. Ouch. In January 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that “Wonder Woman 1984” probably lost the studio “north of $100 million.”

A studio insider told Variety that after Jenkins submitted a treatment for “Wonder Woman 3,” she was told by the powers that be that her project did not mesh with the new DC Studios’ chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans for the DC Universe.

The DC Universe is the fictional shared universe where most stories in American comic book titles published by DC Comics take place, featuring superheroes such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Robin, Martian Manhunter, The Flash, Green Lantern, Aqua Man, Green Arrow, and Harley Quinn, as well as teams such as the Justice League, Teen Titans, and the Suicide Squad. It also harbors supervillains such as the Joker, Lex Luthor, Cat Woman, Deathstroke, Deadshot, Reverse-Flash, Black Manta, the Penguin, the Riddler, the Scarecrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Sinestro, Brainiac, and Darkseid.

Gal Gadot, 37, was born in Petah Tikvah, Israel, and raised in Rosh HaAyin. She says that she was brought up in a “very Jewish, Israeli family environment,” and her first jobs were working at a local Burger King and babysitting. At age 18, Gadot entered the national beauty pageant, Miss Israel, under the impression that it would be a “fun” experience, and stated in a Glamour interview: “I never thought I would win.” At age 20, she enlisted in the IDF as a fitness instructor and later said her military experience helped her win the role of Gisele Yashar in the 2009 film Fast & Furious.