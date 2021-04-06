Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

At the end of 2019, the world’s Jewish population numbered 14.8 million, similar to that of 1925, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released in a special survey ahead of Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust Heroes and Remembrance Day.

In 1939, on the eve of World War II, the world Jewish population was 16.6 million, of whom 449,000 (3%) lived in Israel.

In 1948, on the eve of the establishment of the State of Israel and after the Holocaust, during which six million Jews were murdered, the world Jewish population was 11.5 million, of whom 650,000, only 6%, lived in Israel.

At the end of 2020, eight decades after the Holocaust, the world’s Jewish population has yet to recover from the Holocaust’s devastation, and almost half of the world’s Jews, 6.8 million or 46%, live in Israel.

Israel is followed by the US with 5.7 million, 448,000 who live in France, 393,000 who live in Canada, 292,000 in the United Kingdom, 180,000 in Argentina, 155,000 in Russia, 118,000 who live in Germany, and 118,000 who live in Australia.

Of 6.8 million Jews living in Israel, 5.3 million were born in Israel, and 1.5 million were born abroad, of them 1million were born in Europe or in America, 289,000 came from Africa, and 159,000 were born in Asia.

At the end of 2020, the number of people living in Israel recognized by the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority was about 180,000.

Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes Remembrance Day will be marked starting Wednesday evening through Thursday.

The official State Opening Ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day will take place on Wednesday in Warsaw Ghetto Square, Yad Vashem, on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem.