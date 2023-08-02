Photo Credit: DonkeyHotey / Flickr / CC 2.0

Alex Soros, son of George Soros. The actor Mandy Patinkin. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers Union. Jill Jacobs, who runs T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights.

These and other progressive Jews are among those who signed a letter, under the aegis of Americans for Peace Now, urging U.S. President Joe Biden to “go beyond words and to take decisive action to demonstrate the seriousness of the situation.”

By the situation, the signatories mean judicial reform in Israel, in response to which they think “further actions are necessary to safeguard the democratic values the U.S.-Israel relationship is founded upon.”

“Going beyond words will make clear to Netanyahu’s government that its actions come with a price,” the signatories wrote.

Among their recommendations are appointing a new U.S. ambassador to Israel “immediately”; opening a “separate” U.S. consulate in Jerusalem to serve “Palestinians”; differentiating between Israel and “settlements”; and refraining from “automatically” defending Israel at the United Nations.