Avner's Bakery at 370 Bourke Street, Surry Hills NSW

Avner’s Bakery, in Surry Hills, Sydney, experienced a disturbing incident overnight Saturday when an upside-down red triangle was painted on the shop’s window, and a note was placed under the door, saying, “Be careful.” The joint is much beloved by locals:

The red triangle is a symbol associated with the Nazi regime, historically utilized to identify individuals in concentration camps, and has also been employed by Hamas to signify Jewish targets.

Ed Halmagyi, who used to be a TV chef and now owns Avner’s Bakery, posted this note on Facebook:

“This note was shoved under the door of our bakery overnight,” he said. “But the fact is, it’s hard to be intimidated by inner-city middle-class Cosplay Radicals who graduated primary school without their pen license.”

He misspelled “license,” but you get the point.

Edward Elric Cosplay is a designer of outlandish, Halloween-style costumes.

By the way, Avner’s is not a Shomer Shabbat establishment, as can be see in this tweet:

