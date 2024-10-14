Photo Credit: Avner's website

Avner’s Bakery, in Surry Hills, Sydney, experienced a disturbing incident overnight Saturday when an upside-down red triangle was painted on the shop’s window, and a note was placed under the door, saying, “Be careful.” The joint is much beloved by locals:

The first thing I noticed when I walked into Avner’s Bakery is a sign on the wall that reads “Tikkon Olam” – which roughly translates to “repair and improve the world”. The vandalism committed last night is the exact opposite of that sentiment. Violent threats , antisemitism and… https://t.co/CC5SQUuZGf pic.twitter.com/SaC1OeZTRt — Ilana Lenk (@LenkIlana) October 13, 2024

The red triangle is a symbol associated with the Nazi regime, historically utilized to identify individuals in concentration camps, and has also been employed by Hamas to signify Jewish targets.

Ed Halmagyi, who used to be a TV chef and now owns Avner’s Bakery, posted this note on Facebook:

“This note was shoved under the door of our bakery overnight,” he said. “But the fact is, it’s hard to be intimidated by inner-city middle-class Cosplay Radicals who graduated primary school without their pen license.”

By the way, Avner’s is not a Shomer Shabbat establishment, as can be see in this tweet:

Shocked and saddened to see Avner’s Bakery in Surry Hills, my go-to Saturday morning spot, targeted with hateful terrorist symbols today. It’s clear the bakery was singled out for one reason, because its owner is Jewish. pic.twitter.com/xqHeSBvUsH — Clark Cooley (@ClarkCooley) October 13, 2024

