Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

“Patriots” host Yinon Magal on Monday shared a note he received, saying:

Hi Yinon,

After 20 years

First Sukkah in Gaza

749th Battalion in Netzarim

היי ינון

אחרי 20 שנה

סוכה ראשונה בעזה

גדוד 749 בנצרים pic.twitter.com/fioNBANZhV — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) October 13, 2024

The 749th Battalion is part of the IDF’s Corps of Engineering. The guys who WhatsApped Magal are working in the Netzarim corridor, an open area between the northern Gaza Strip and the center and south. The Netzarim settlement stood at the western end of the corridor until its demolition and expulsion by the Sharon Government, one day after Tisha B’Av 2005.

