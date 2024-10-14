Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90
IDF Corps of Engineering soldiers in action.

“Patriots” host Yinon Magal on Monday shared a note he received, saying:

Hi Yinon,
After 20 years
First Sukkah in Gaza
749th Battalion in Netzarim

The 749th Battalion is part of the IDF’s Corps of Engineering. The guys who WhatsApped Magal are working in the Netzarim corridor, an open area between the northern Gaza Strip and the center and south. The Netzarim settlement stood at the western end of the corridor until its demolition and expulsion by the Sharon Government, one day after Tisha B’Av 2005.

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.