Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia

Candace Owens, who has come under fire by some in the Jewish community for failing to condemn a series of anti-Semitic comments made by her friend Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), on Tuesday clarified her stance by affirming that the rapper’s remarks were anti-Semitic and racist.

“He hurt a lot of people. And he owned that,” Owens said in the opening of Tuesday’s “Candace Owens” podcast episode, adding that Ye himself admitted his remarks were anti-Semitic and racist.

Advertisement



“And yet, for Ye, in a really bizarre way, he intentionally blew himself up—because he has been under so much pressure in Hollywood to be somebody he’s not. He has since shared that what started all of this was a series of text messages from one Jewish person. And it’s important to say one Jewish person—not the Jewish community, not the entire Jewish world,” she said.

In a Daily Wire opinion piece sharing her monologue from her show, “Breaking My Silence On Ye And The Jewish Community,” Owens explained, “I’m standing by Ye as he weathers this tremendous storm. But I also recognize that I need to make it abundantly clear that I’m standing by Dennis Prager as well, and all of my other Jewish friends and supporters who are speaking out for me, and who have endured what may have felt like a very heavy silence from me.” (Owens worked for two years at Prager University, the conservative radio talk show host’s advocacy group.)

“I think it’s important for me to state the obvious: I, of course, am not anti-Semitic whatsoever,” Owens added. “I’ve never had an anti-Semitic bone in my body. Actually, before I married my husband, I almost married a Jewish man.”

In recent weeks Ye has continued to make anti-Semitic comments, including promoting canards about Jewish control over the media and the medical profession. In a video circulated on Twitter, he read a long list of broadcast production studios as well as print and online media outlets on his phone, before noting that the executives at all of those companies are Jewish.