Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

(JNS) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis easily won re-election against his Democratic challenger, former Governor Charlie Crist, winning more than 58% of the vote.

Calling it a “win for the ages,” DeSantis told supporters during his acceptance speech, “We have not only won re-election, we have rewritten the political map.”

Advertisement



“We chose facts over fear, education over indoctrination. We chose law and order over rioting and disorder,” he said. “Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad. We stood as a citadel for freedom for people across this country and indeed across this world…We faced attacks, we took the hits, we weathered the storm, but we stood our ground…we made promises to the people of Florida, and we have delivered on those promises, and so today after four years the people have delivered their verdict. Freedom is here to stay.”

Among the first to congratulate the governor was the Jewish mayor of Bal Harbour, Gabriel Groisman, who tweeted, “Congrats to our governor … for what is turning out to be a resounding victory!”

“Congratulations to our friend @GovRonDeSantis on a overwhelming victory tonight. Floridians have spoken loudly… Four more years of outstanding leadership,” tweeted Jewish community leader Chaskel Bennett.

Speaking to JNS, Bennett explained that “Orthodox Jewish voters appreciate his no-nonsense governing style and feel a sense of real appreciation to him for his strong defense of Israel, religious liberty and his unapologetic support of school choice.”

In his concession speech, Crist said, “Gov. DeSantis to you and your family I wish you only the best, and I wish the best to my fellow Floridians, cause I love this state. I love it with all my heart. You are great, good, decent, kind people, and you deserve nothing better than the very best that God has to offer. … I’m a happy man and I’m at peace and I am grateful to all of you.”

The re-election of DeSantis comes as he continues to be floated as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024.