Photo Credit: Sophie Gordon / Flash 90

In the wake of recent events and the significant global rise in antisemitism online, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the Fighting Online Antisemitism (FOA) organization have launched a new portal called ‘Report It’ to help people report and fight against anti-Semitic content online.

The new platform also provides step-by-step guides to reporting hateful content on the most popular social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, in an easy and anonymous manner.

The organizations also provide some regularly updated examples of anti-Semitic content on various platforms so that people can report using the tools provided on the platform.

“This new platform is a game-changer in the fight against online antisemitism, because it provides all the basic tools for anyone and everyone to report this hateful content and get it banned,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “For too long, there was a sense of helplessness around the ubiquitous nature of antisemitism online and the average person did not think they could make a difference. This is now changing, because, now we fight not as individuals, but as a community. There is power in this to make the necessary change and for a feeling of agency in this fight.”

“We will be able to fight future anti-Semitic comments like those made by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving in a far quicker and more concerted manner, even if they have millions of followers.”

All anti-Semitic monitored content will be documented and stored in a secure online database, for future reference. As a result, reports on anti-Semitic trends around the world are documented. The organizations are also in direct collaboration with five social media platforms: YouTube Trusted Flaggers, Facebook & Instagram, Twitter PSP, and TikTok CPC, to work at the highest levels against antisemitism.

“Online antisemitism has multiplied massively in recent years, and we are unfortunately seeing greater impunity on many major social media platforms for spreading hatred against Jews,” said CEO of FOA Tomer Aldubi. “This immunity for hate must stop. All those who stand for fairness, tolerance and against racism, xenophobia and antisemitism must join together to make social media platforms a safer place for all. Jews are being attacked from all sides, so we need as much help as possible. This platform will be the force aggregator as we fight back against online antisemitism.”

“With antisemitism and other forms of bigotry on the rise globally, a collective effort is needed to expose the key role unfiltered hatred on the internet plays in fuelling this abhorrent trend,” said CAM’s Director of Strategic Planning and Projects Management Hadas Bar-Erez.

“Pressure must be applied on social media companies to devise and implement zero-tolerance monitoring and moderation policies to stop the proliferation of prejudice on their platforms that endangers minority groups around the world. This campaign aims to draw attention to the reality of the hatred Jews face online today, and provide informative tools to learn and act about the spread of online antisemitism.”

To visit the Report It page, click here.