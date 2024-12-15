Photo Credit: Royalty Creation Studios

In response to a significant surge in antisemitic incidents worldwide, more than 200 mayors from across North America gathered last week in Beverly Hills, California at the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM)’s largest-ever summit, “United Against Antisemitism – Actions Matter”.

Simultaneously, more than 100 local and national leaders from across Europe, including mayors, members of parliament and government, attended the same summit in Vienna, Austria.

The two summits brought together municipal leaders and local authorities from across the globe to discuss urgent action plans for combating hate in their communities.

The Mayors Summit concluded with the launch of the Municipal Antisemitism Action Index, a first-of-its-kind tool to measure and rank municipalities’ effectiveness in addressing antisemitism and safeguarding their Jewish residents.

The index provides concrete criteria and actionable strategies that municipalities can use to improve their responses to hate incidents. It also serves as a resource for potential residents looking to assess the safety of Jewish communities in different locations.

“Antisemitism is at an all-time high, and with Jews around the world feeling unsafe, we believe local leaders are best positioned to drive meaningful change,” said Sasha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM.

“The unprecedented turnout at these emergency summits underscores the urgency of our mission. The mayors and local leaders who attended have committed to a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ toward antisemitism. However, the real work begins now, and we will continue to partner with them to ensure these commitments lead to real action.”

The summit’s location in Southern California came as pro-terror protests at UCLA, just miles from Beverly Hills, continue to create a hostile environment for Jewish students.

Incidents such as discriminatory hiring practices and students being blocked from entering their classes highlight the need for robust municipal responses to combat hate.

“Mayors are the most accessible and visible leaders in their communities,” noted Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego. “When acts of hate occur in a city, they undermine stability and must be addressed with decisive action. Rising antisemitism is a local issue, and local action can have a profound impact. Standing against antisemitism is always the right thing to do.”

The urgency of these conversations was further emphasized by a recent CAM survey released on October 7 that revealed that nearly 3.5 million of America’s 6 million Jews experienced antisemitic incidents last year.

“The horrors of October 7 and the challenges that followed have left a lasting mark on our lives,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis added.

“If antisemitism is allowed to grow, when and where will it end? We must remain steadfast, protect those in need, and educate.”

In Vienna, the United Against Antisemitism Summit brought together more than 100 leaders and experts from politics, academia, and civil society to discuss strategies for combating antisemitism in education, culture, sports, and the digital realm.

“Antisemitism is a global challenge without national borders,” said Karsten Evans, Director of ELNET activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. “Since October 7, we have seen a resurgence of antisemitism linked to Israel in the streets of Europe . . . Only through joint efforts can we protect Jewish communities and defend democratic values.”

