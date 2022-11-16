Photo Credit: Shlomo Matityahu/TPS

The relatives of the Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist who carried out Tuesday’s terror attack in Ariel have had hundreds of permits to enter, work and stay in pre-67 Israel rescinded. The coordinator of government operations in Judea and Samaria made the decision after conducting a security situation assessment with the IDF Chief of Staff.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz (a former IDF Chief of Staff himself) confirmed this decision Wednesday evening and pointed out that it is merely a continuation of the policy implemented over the past year where about 3,000 relatives of PA Arab terrorists who carried out terrorist attacks were prevented from leaving Judea & Samaria.

On Tuesday, an Arab terrorist identified as 18-year-old Mohammed Soof, from the nearby village of Haris, stabbed a security guard at the entrance to the Ariel Industrial Zone in Samaria. Soof then ran to a nearby gas station, where he stabbed three more people. After stabbing another Israeli, Soof was shot and killed. Two of the stabbing victims died of their wounds and another person was killed in a car crash caused by Soof when he tried to flee the scene in a stolen car.