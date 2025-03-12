Photo Credit: Website illustration

A new original documentary, “Frontline Warriors,” capturing the experiences of three Jewish students confronting antisemitism on American university campuses, has just been released for public viewing. The film premiered on Monday with a special screening in Jerusalem at the Kirk Douglas Theater in the Aish Dan Family World Center. It follows the personal journeys of Shabbos Kestenbaum, Eden Yadegar, and Eli Tsives, who dedicated the past year to combating antisemitism and anti-Israel protests on their campuses.

Running just under an hour, Frontline Warriors presents never-before-seen footage alongside in-depth interviews detailing the students’ struggles and perseverance. The documentary was produced by Aish CEO Rabbi Steven Burg, COO Rabbi Elliot Mathias, and CCO and Spokesperson Jamie Geller.

Speaking at the Jerusalem premiere, Jamie Geller explained the motivation behind the film: “This documentary provides an unfiltered look at the reality Jewish students face daily on campuses. It is crucial that we not only acknowledge the challenges but also learn how to counter the rising tide of antisemitism across U.S. colleges and universities. The Jerusalem screening connected Israeli audiences to the ongoing battles on American campuses and demonstrated how even one voice can make a profound impact. We cannot remain silent in the face of hate—we must take a stand.”

Atara Zaidner, an American studying in Israel who attended the premiere, reflected on the film’s message for future students: “The film was moving and inspiring, and I loved that it ended on a positive and hopeful note.”

Another attendee, who wished to remain anonymous, shared their thoughts: “Watching this documentary felt like witnessing history unfold in real-time. This is a film that everyone needs to see and learn from. I wouldn’t be surprised if years from now, our children study this moment and ask how the world allowed such hatred to escalate—and why we had to fight so hard to expose it.”

Following the Jerusalem premiere, a second screening is set for Tuesday, March 12, at 7:30 PM at the Regal Theater in Times Square, New York. This event will include a panel discussion featuring Shabbos Kestenbaum, Eden Yadegar, Michelle Ahdoot, Lizzy Savetzky, and Zach Sage Fox. Over the next two weeks, an additional 18 screenings will take place in various cities across the U.S. and internationally.

The film’s featured students and panelists are also running as candidates on the Aish Ha’am slate for the World Zionist Congress elections, which began on March 10th.

Ahead of the Manhattan premiere, Aish CEO Rabbi Steven Burg emphasized the documentary’s urgency: “This film is critical in today’s climate. We must tell the powerful, painful story of Aish Ha’am students who have stood on the frontlines at Columbia, Harvard, and UCLA, facing some of the worst antisemitism seen on university campuses since the 1930s. We cannot turn away or remain silent. Now is the time to fight back, to raise our voices, and to ensure the world knows that we will not allow history to repeat itself.”

