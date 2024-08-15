Photo Credit: Coolcaesar via Wikimedia Commons. / CC-SA 4.0

A Jewish man is suing the Intel Corporation, a vice president at the company and the latter’s boss in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging that the nearly $200 billion chip manufacturer fired him in retaliation for reporting his supervisor’s antisemitic comments and posts on social media.

The unnamed man, a former Israel Defense Forces soldier, said it was uncomfortable working for the vice president in light of the “Egyptian native’s retweeting and ‘liking’ of anti-Israel online posts, including posts cheering deaths of Israelis and IDF soldiers,” Reuters reported.

The Jewish man said that the vice president “asked him whether other Intel employees were Israeli, and upon being told yes complained there were ‘so many Israeli employees in our company,’” the man alleges. He added that “his replacement also openly espoused anti-Israel sentiments.”

