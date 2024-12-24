Photo Credit: courtesy, IsraelAmbassadors.com

A group of 40 pro-Israel student leaders from across North America are currently in Israel to upgrade their campus advocacy skills.

The visit is taking place against the backdrop of growing anti-Israel sentiment on university campuses such as Cornell University, American University, University of Michigan, Stanford University, Tulane University, NYU, Columbia University, University of Florida, University of Toronto and more.

The initiative is aimed at helping the student leaders understand the challenges Israel faces and acquire the skills to be more effective pro-Israel activists on campus.

The mission, organized by Hasbara Fellowships in partnership with IsraelAmbassadors.com, equips students with content about the realities on the ground in Israel, including the aftermath of the October 7th attacks and the ongoing security concerns.

As part of their trip, students are scheduled for a visit to the North to meet residents and hold briefings on the security situation. They are also slated to go to the southern Kibbutzim and site of the Nova Festival to hear from survivors and heroes of October 7th and listen to prominent Israeli defense and political leaders.

One of the highlights of the trip included a welcome by Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, who emphasized the critical role of these young leaders in supporting Israel’s cause.

“What you are all doing is crucial,” Danon told the student leaders during their encounter.

“The issues you face on campus are real, and your resolve and your activism will no doubt create a powerful momentum in your communities that will shift the narrative and support Israel on a wider scale. You are the future of our advocacy, and your commitment to truth and justice will resonate far beyond this visit.”

In addition to the meetings, the group will participate in a tour of Hebron, gaining first hand insight into the complex history of the city. The students will also visit Israel’s national institutions where they will tour the historic rooms and understand the broader narrative of Israel’s historical ties to its land.

Towards the end of the visit the students will learn strategies for confronting anti-Israel propaganda and antisemitic rhetoric back home while reflecting on their own experiences, including confronting misinformation and hostile environments at their respective campuses.

David Leder from Columbia University said that he looks forward to meeting the survivors and heroes of the October 7th attacks in the South, and gaining insights from security experts in the North about the threats from Hezbollah.

“When I return to Columbia University, where the environment has grown increasingly hostile, I aim to use this experience to educate and raise awareness. As a campus leader, my primary goal is to learn how to effectively combat hate and safeguard my community,” he added.

Alan Levine, CEO of Hasbara Fellowships noted that the challenges faced by the students are not isolated; they reflect a broader trend of rising antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment on campuses worldwide, and particularly in North America.

“It’s crucial that we respond not only with words but with action,” he said. “Visiting Israel, understanding the current situation and seeing firsthand the realities of the region equips students with the knowledge and perspective needed to combat these false narratives. By becoming informed and proactive, we can effectively challenge misinformation, support our fellow Jews, and ensure that the voices of those who stand with Israel are never silenced.”

