Photo Credit: Yaacov Behrman @ChabadLubavitch / Twitter

(JNS) Surveillance camera footage that circulated on social media appeared to capture an antisemitic attack on March 8 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

I'm deeply troubled to hear about this incident. On Friday morning, around 11:30 AM, at Lefferts Ave and Troy Ave, surveillance footage captured a disturbing act of violence. The footage shows a man casually walking past a Jewish woman standing on the corner, then suddenly… pic.twitter.com/xZpvWRJLlD — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) March 10, 2024

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told JNS that a 15-year-old girl “states she was waiting for the bus when an unknown suspect struck the victim in the left ear with a closed fist, causing pain and swelling.”

“The suspect fled on foot,” the police spokesperson added. “There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, who works in communications for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, shared video footage from the Crown Heights Shomrim community watch group on social media and wrote that the girl is Jewish.