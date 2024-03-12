Photo Credit: Yuna Leibzon’s tweet

Eli Elbag, father of Liri Elbag from Moshav Yarhiv who was kidnapped by Hamas thugs on October 7, 2023, attended a meeting of the UN Security Council where he displayed a dog tag bearing his daughter’s name. A UN official came over and demanded that he take down the dog tag, News 12 US correspondent Yuna Leibzon reported on Monday.

On February 5, Liri celebrated her 19th birthday in Hamas captivity. Liri’s mother, Shira Elbag, told the Yarhiv school students who gathered to mark the date: “We are very optimistic that Liri will hold out, we believe that she is taking care of herself and is strong and that she will return to us very soon. We hope it will be a month of good news. It is important to us that everyone go out into the streets and make the voices of the families heard because we don’t have much of a voice without you. Continue to raise the voice of all the hostages.”

On Sunday, Leibzon reported on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s ridicule of Israel for calling its UN envoy home in protest of the world body’s failing to do anything for the hostages. Guterres reassured the Israeli reporter that despite whatever her government says or does, the hostages are his highest priority.

Leibzon also reported that Keren Monder, who was released from Hamas captivity together with her son Ohad, tearfully told the UN: “I left my loving father on his knees, I had to walk away from the man who took care of me all my life. I couldn’t do anything. I had to protect my only son. The terrorist pushed us out shouting that he would cut our throats if we didn’t go.”

May God punish UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for belittling the suffering of Jews and for conspiring to turn the October 7 tragedy into a boon for a Palestinian State.