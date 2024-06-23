Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

A group of pro-Hams activists, on Thursday, showed up at the Shaarey Zedek synagogue and Hebrew school in Valley Village, an area with a large Jewish population in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. A large group of pro-Israel demonstrators then rushed over to face off with the pro-Hamas rioters.

The Shaarey Zedek congregation, led by Rabbi Jonathan Rosenberg, is considered the largest Orthodox congregation in the San Fernando Valley.

Advertisement





The LAPD arrived and separated the two groups on opposite sides of the street.

Stephanie Vox tweeted on Friday:

“Outside the school at Shaarey Zedek Congregation in Valley Village, protestors yelling in loudspeaker at a Jewish school: FREE, FREE PALESTINE! Jewish Parent: ‘You’re coming to our school?!’ Protestors: “Go across the street if you’re going to be an agitator!” Parent to police: ‘But this is our school!’ Police to parent: ‘We understand, but they have the right to protest.’ Is this a protest? Or is it targeted harassment of Jewish kids?”

WARNING: It’s June in LA and folks are not dressed in a manner even close to tznius. If this would offend you, kindly refrain from watching.

HAPPENING NOW ??? Outside the school at Shaarey Zedek Congregation in Valley Village Protestors yelling in loudspeaker at Jewish school: “FREE FREE PALESTINE!”

Parent: “You’re coming to our school?!”

Protestors: “Go across the street if you’re going to be an agitator!”… pic.twitter.com/v9Z1uGvV9C — Stephanie? (@stephsvox) June 21, 2024

KTTV-11, the local Fox affiliate, that covered the dueling protests, noted that it was not clear why the pro-Hamas group picked the synagogue and the school for their rally.

Ben Shapiro tweeted on Friday: “My old shul. Used to walk here with the kids. BTW, if people protested Hamas by going to a random mosque and shouting at the constituents, it would be national news and Joe Biden would make a statement about the evils of Islamophobia.”

WARNING: It’s June in LA and folks are not dressed in a manner even close to tznius. If this would offend you, kindly refrain from watching.

Share this article on WhatsApp: