Demonstrators advocating for the Hamas cause (that’s killing all the Jews, then moving on to other non-Hamas people – DI) on Monday held a protest near Perth’s only Jewish school, The Australian reported.

Sky News host Sharri Markson tweeted: “There are NO circumstances where scaring school children is ok. Shame on them. WA Premier Roger Cook needs to call this out and make sure anyone outside a school is removed immediately.”

Palestinian protesters targeting a Jewish school in Perth this morning is utterly unacceptable. There are NO circumstances where scaring school children is ok. Shame on them. WA Premier Roger Cook needs to call this out and make sure anyone outside a school is removed… pic.twitter.com/zMKP6Vi4Xk — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) September 9, 2024

The Australian Jewish Association criticized this action on social media, declaring:

“This outrageous protest crosses all red lines. To bring their anti-Israel hate right near the heart of the Perth Jewish community, including the city’s only Jewish school. AJA has been contacted by outraged members of the Perth Jewish community. Our community will not be intimidated. The Government needs to start taking this seriously.”

“Jewish children targeted outside Carmel School, Perth’s only Jewish school,” the AJA statement continued. “‘Free Palestine’ hate has swept across Australia as Labor governments have stood by. How low will they stoop?”

Carmel School is a private Modern Orthodox Zionist Jewish school founded in 1959 in Perth, Western Australia. It offers Jewish religious and cultural education as well as conventional secular education for students from Kindergarten to Year 12 through a full-time primary school and a high school. As mentioned above, it is the only Jewish day school in Western Australia.

