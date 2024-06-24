Photo Credit: YouTub screenshot

Tensions escalated into physical confrontations outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles’ Pico-Robertson area on Sunday, as pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with Israel supporters, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Antisemitic mob blocking Jews from entering Adas Torah Synagogue in LA today, assaulting them and spraying them with BEAR SPRAY. DEPORT EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM. pic.twitter.com/xg4HIpnYaz — Modern ?? Talmud (@ModernTalmud) June 24, 2024

The altercation, which began around 11 AM in the 9000 block of West Pico Boulevard, involved pushing and punching between the opposing groups. Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im reported that pro-Hamas rioters initiated the riot, and were countered by demonstrators bearing Israeli flags.

Cops should’ve busted out the nightsticks pic.twitter.com/W3ESiAjCPn — Modern ?? Talmud (@ModernTalmud) June 24, 2024

Social media footage captured several violent exchanges, with some Hamas supporters using protest sign handles and sticks as weapons. Police in riot gear were present during the skirmishes, which included heated verbal exchanges and physical grappling.

Authorities made one arrest during the incident. The individual faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly carrying a “spiked flag,” considered a prohibited item at protests. No further details about the arrestee were disclosed by police.

Footage captured by bystanders appeared to show law enforcement detaining at least two pro-Hamas rioters from an SUV near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wetherly Drive. The video also depicted an LAPD officer removing a young child from the vehicle’s back seat.

KCAL News interviewed Rabbi Hertzel Illulian, founder of the JEM Community Center in Beverly Hills, who expressed his disapproval of the demonstration’s location. “Such protests don’t belong in front of a synagogue,” he stated. “I don’t believe Jewish or Christian people would stage similar demonstrations outside a mosque.”

The good Rabbi appeared to connect the antisemites outside the synagogue to some kind of religious faith, other than Jew hatred.

