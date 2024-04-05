Photo Credit: StandWithUs

The hate and hypocrisy in the UN continued today after the UN Human Rights Council voted in favor of a resolution calling for the end of arms sales to Israel, claiming Israel is committing genocide against the Gazans. The vote passed 28-6 with 13 abstentions.

On October 7th, the Gazans, including Gazan civilians, led by Hamas, crossed the Gaza border into Israel and massacred over 1300 people, and then kidnapped hundreds of people, still holding many of the Israelis hostage today. The IDF invaded Gaza to eliminate the Hamas threat and save the kidnapped citizens.

Members of UNRWA, another UN organization, actively participated in the massacre and kidnapping of Jews on October 7th.

The resolution against Israel is not binding.