Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

A wall in the center of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe’s synagogue at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, NY was broken by young men wielding hammers, in an attempt to prevent the shutting of the tunnel that was discovered there a few weeks ago, Chabad Online reported on Monday.

מה שקורה עכשיו ב-770 בניו יורק זה פשוט מטורףpic.twitter.com/Sz7JBdboji — דנה בצלאל • dana betzalel (@danabetzalel) January 9, 2024

The tunnel constitutes a threat to the stability of the entire Chabad center and was blocked by the movement’s officials.

On Monday, a cement truck arrived to complete the job of blocking the tunnel, and in response, young men inside the 770 synagogue began to break down the wall leading to the tunnel.

The Mashgiach, Rabbi Blooming, and other Chassidim attempted to intervene but were unsuccessful. Even the NYPD officers who arrived at the scene could not stop the breaking of the wall and were forced to make arrests.

As The Jewish Press reported in late December (Tunnel Discovered under 770 Chabad Center in Crown Heights), a homeowner on Union Street reported hearing suspicious noises in his residence over some time. Growing increasingly concerned, the homeowner eventually shared his suspicions.

Meanwhile, construction activity was in progress to install new plumbing in the vicinity of 770, and as the project approached its conclusion, a trench was excavated to lay a waterline, revealing an underground tunnel. The tunnel extended from the Mikvah under the women’s section of 770 on Kingston Ave.