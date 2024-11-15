Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved sending 7,000 draft orders to Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Israelis, with the first 1,000 to be distributed this Sunday.

The decision was initially made by former defense minister Yoav Gallant before he was fired by the Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu on November 5. The PM’s move sparkled protests. Speaking to the public, Gallant said one of the reasons for his dismissal was his desire to draft 7.000 Ultra-Orthodox Israelis to the army.

Advertisement





The Defense Ministry said the new minister Katz intends to “engage in dialogue with all parties to advance an agreed-upon solution” for integrating ultra-Orthodox men into the IDF, while ensuring they can maintain their religious lifestyle.

Katz’s decision gained support of the opposition leader Yair Lapid. “I said in the Knesset that if you send the 7,000 draft orders to the ultra-Orthodox, soldiers and reservists will know that you are there for them,” Lapid wrote on X. “You did it without hesitation.”

Many IDF reservists have done over 300 days of service since the war began due to the shortage of fighters to replace them.

Share this article on WhatsApp: