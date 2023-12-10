Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

The families of three heroic Magen David Adom (MDA) first responders who were murdered during the October 7 slaughter by Hamas terrorists from Gaza lit the fourth candle of Hanukkah on Sunday evening at the Western Wall.

The lighting ceremony was attended by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites; US Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew; Health Minister Rabbi Uriel Busso; Western Wall Heritage Foundation director Suli Eliav; Magen David Adom director Eli Bin, and MDA volunteers.

Advertisement





The three families included those of Amit Man, a paramedic who was on call on Kibbutz Be’eri; Avi’a Hatzroni, a senior medic from Kibbutz Be’eri; and Aharon Haimov, an emergency medical technician who treated the wounded.

“We are blessed with a long historical memory,” noted Rabbi Rabinowitz. “Our memory does not begin with our birth nor end with our death.

“In every generation, a person must see themselves as if they personally left Egypt, escaped the massacre of Haman in Persia, and kindled the menorah in the Temple with Judah the Maccabee.

“We will never forget the steadfast stance of the United States to the right of Israel during this dark hour in Jewish history,” the rabbi added. “You chose to stand on the side of light and justice.

“We will never forget the enlistment and dedication of the volunteers in the nation’s difficult hour. You healed not only the wounds of the body but also the wounds of the soul.”

The Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony takes place every evening during the holiday at 4:30 pm at the Western Wall Plaza, and is also broadcast live on the Western Wall website.