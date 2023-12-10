Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah has been slowly escalating its attacks against Israel from across the northern border, and on Sunday, two IDF soldiers were moderately hurt as a result.

Some of the rocket fire has emanated from sites that are just a few meters away from a United Nations compound and not far from a school.

Advertisement





Over the course of the afternoon, Hezbollah terrorists launched multiple rockets and anti-tank missiles at IDF posts on Mount Dov, in Moshav Zar’it and in Kibbutz Manara. Each time, Israeli forces returned fire to the source of each attack.

In one case, Israeli forces responded with artillery and mortar shell fire following Hezbollah’s attack on Manara.

IDF Soldiers Wounded in Multiple Drone Attack

“Suspicious aerial targets” were spotted Sunday crossing into the western Galilee sector of northern Israel from Lebanon, the IDF said, but did not indicate how many of the drones flew in.

Two of the drones were shot down by the IDF Aerial Defense Array (Iron Dome), but it was not immediately clear how many escaped the interceptions.

What was clear was the result: Two IDF soldiers sustained moderate injuries and four additional soldiers had minor injuries from shrapnel and smoke inhalation, according to the IDF.

“The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified,” the IDF added.

In retaliation, IAF fighter jets carried out an “extensive series of strikes” on Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanese territory.

Among the targets struck were terrorist infrastructure, launchers, and military compounds belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. Furthermore, a short while ago, the IDF struck a terrorist cell that attempted to launch anti-tank missiles toward the area of Moshav Zar’it in northern Israel.

Footage posted on social media showed Israeli air strikes in the morning hours, targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Late Sunday afternoon, the IDF continued its attacks, with an IDF helicopter and tanks attacking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and a military site. An IDF fighter jet also attacked a terrorist cell as it was attempting to fire anti-tank missiles from Lebanon towards the area of Yiftah, in northern Israel.

On Saturday night, Hezbollah terrorists launched several rockets toward Israeli territory, including one launched from 20 meters away from a United Nations compound in southern Lebanon.

In recent days, additional launches have been fired at Israel from the same area, and from other areas also located just a few meters from a UN compound, the IDF said in a statement.

“In doing so, the terrorist organization endangers the lives of UNIFIL soldiers and continues to systematically violate UNSC Resolution 1701. The UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander was notified of the incident.”