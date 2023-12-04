Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

The traditional Hanukah Menorah was placed this week in Jerusalem’s Western Wall Plaza in preparation for the upcoming Jewish Festival of Lights, which begins on the evening of Dec. 7, 2023, even as Israel’s fight for survival continues to rage against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The menorah is made entirely of bronze, standing more than two meters (six and a half feet) tall and two meters wide, weighing approximately a ton, with a production process that lasted about seven months.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that Hanukah candle-lighting ceremonies this year at the Western Wall will bear the theme “The Western Wall – the Light in All Our Hearts,” in prayer for the well-being of the IDF soldiers and for the swift return of the captives.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is organizing the official Hanukah candle-lighting events taking place this year in the Western Wall Plaza.

From Thursday, December 7, 2023 (the 24th of Kislev) until Thursday, December 14 (the 2nd of Tevet), a central candle lighting ceremony will be held every evening in the Western Wall Plaza under the theme “The Western Wall – the Light in All Our Hearts,” featuring rabbis, public figures, families, and volunteers.

Schedule of the Hanukah candle lighting events:

First candle, Thursday, 24th Kislev, 07/12, 16:30

Second candle, Friday, 25th Kislev, 08/12, 15:30

Third candle, Saturday evening, 26th Kislev, 09/12, 19:30

Fourth candle, Sunday, 27th Kislev, 10/12, 16:30

Fifth candle, Monday, 28th Kislev, 11/12, 16:30

Sixth candle, Tuesday, 29th Kislev, 12/12, 16:30

Seventh candle, Wednesday, 1st Cheshvan, 13/12, 16:30

Eighth candle, Thursday, 2nd Cheshvan, 14/12, 16:30

The events will be broadcast live (except for Friday and Saturday evenings) on the Western Wall website, allowing the entire Jewish nation to join from their homes, IDF bases, and hotels for evacuees, and be part of the exciting and uplifting atmosphere from the Western Wall.