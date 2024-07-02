Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Some 150 educators from around 40 different countries are attending The Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center’s four-day conference, “Holocaust Education in a Global Context” in Jerusalem. The conference, which began Monday, is the first of its kind to take place since the October 7th massacre of some 1,200 people in southern Israel by Hamas-led terrorists from Gaza.

“At a time when antisemitism is exploding around the world, we are seeing more and more rampant Holocaust distortion and inversion in mainstream society,” Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said, emphasizing the significance of the conference in the current global climate.

“This conference is not just a meeting of the minds of educators, who are charged with teaching the Holocaust to our younger generations. It is a message of unwavering commitment to history and a signal to our educational leaders that Holocaust education is essential not only for imparting knowledge and awareness but also as a crucial tool for fostering a more tolerant and open society.”

The conference also addresses the new challenges faced by educators as Holocaust remembrance enters a new stage in preparation for a future without survivors.

“This gathering of over 150 educators is not only a testament to the global dedication to Holocaust education, but also an opportunity to discuss these challenges and best equip these educators with the latest tools, methodologies, and resources to effectively teach the Holocaust,” said Dr. Gilad Olstein, International Institute for Holocaust Education and head of the International Conference.

Participants are exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and collaborating on strategies to combat antisemitism, Holocaust distortion, and historical inaccuracies through a series of in-depth workshops, lectures, and discussions.

Released hostage Liat Atzili, a Yad Vashem Guide and Holocaust educator whose husband was murdered by Hamas terrorist on October 7th, is set to address the conference participants in a special session on Tuesday.

