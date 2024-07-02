Photo Credit: Doron Horowitz / Flash 90

Tourism to Israel from the United States may be slow, but it has not stopped entirely, according to the latest figures from Israel’s Ministry of Tourism.

Forty percent of American travelers are visiting the country compared with the record numbers in 2023, while tour operators are continuing to lead groups from across the globe, both within the faith and leisure markets.

Advertisement





A number of tour operators are running trips to Israel from the United States for travelers focusing on holy and historic sites, or who want to join a group going to volunteer.

“Travelers are still choosing to visit Israel, and the tour operators organizing trips to the country are a great asset for guiding visitors, especially during these challenging times,” said Eyal Carlin, Commissioner of Tourism to North America, Israel Ministry of Tourism.

“Our tour operator partners are the backbone of the tourism industry in Israel and allow for visitors to get the most out of their time in the country.

“When travelers book with tour operators, they’re not only supporting struggling businesses, but they’ll be able to explore Israel in a much deeper and richer way,” he emphasized.

At this point, all sites are open to the public.

Share this article on WhatsApp: