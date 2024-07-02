Photo Credit: courtesy, Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County man was arraigned this past Friday after he was arrested for threatening the Hassidic community of New Square, according to a report by Iohud.

The suspect, 44-year-old William Arbello, was arrested by Town of Ramapo police last Thursday. He was charged with making a “terroristic threat”, according to the announcement on Facebook by the Town of Ramapo police.

This is not the first time that the Skverrer Hassidim who live in the village have been targeted. Anti-Semitic graffiti was found on the outside of a fence bordering New Square in February 2017.

No information was released about the nature of the threats.

The arrest came following an investigation by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, who reviewed posts by the suspect threatening the Hassidic village on the X social media platform.

Arbello was released on his own recognizance.

