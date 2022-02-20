Photo Credit: GPO / Wikimedia
Israeli Prosecutor Gavriel Bach at Eichman's trial in Jerusalem. (from below: Hausner, Bach, Jacob Robinson, Jacob Breuer) on April 18, 1961

Former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Gavriel Bach, who prosecuted the notorious Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1961, passed away Sunday at the age of 94.

The cause of death was not released.

During Eichmann’s high-profile Jerusalem trial, Bach served as the state’s attorney, and worked on gathering evidence under lead prosecutor Gideon Hausner.

He later was appointed to the bench of Israel’s Supreme Court.

Eichmann was captured in 1960 by the Mossad intelligence agency outside Buenos Aires in Argentina.

A high-ranking Nazi SS officer, Eichmann coordinated the identification, rounding up and transportation of Jews across occupied Europe to death camps in German-occupied Poland.

“If any person deserved death, it was him,” Bach said in a 2017 interview with the International March of the Living.

Eichmann, found guilty of crimes against humanity, crimes against the Jewish People and war crimes, was executed in 1962 by the State of Israel. He is the only person in the history of the State of Israel to ever have been sentenced to death and executed.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
