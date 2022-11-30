Photo Credit: Zoltan Kluger

The New York-based Center for Jewish History (CJH) has launched a new project to help Holocaust survivors find their lost family members.

An initial grant of $15,000 was allocated by the center to provide a starting batch of 500 DNA kits, according to CJH president Gavriel Rosenfeld.

Advertisement



The DNA Reunion Project offers DNA testing kits free of charge through an application on the CJH website, according to a report by Israel Hayom.

“There are times when people are separated and they don’t even realize they’re separated,” genealogist Adina Newman told Israel Hayom.

“Maybe a name change occurred so they didn’t know to look for the other person. There are cases that simply cannot be solved without DNA,” she said.

Newman and fellow genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn run a Facebook group about Jewish DNA and genetic genealogy. Both emphasize that there are no guarantees – but it provides a chance.