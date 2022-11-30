Photo Credit: courtesy, Tzabar

Did you buy Tzabar hummus in the past two weeks? Many people have the product on their regular weekly shopping list – but if you are among them, double-check the package.

Israel’s Health Ministry and the Tzabar company announced Tuesday evening that salmonella bacterium was found in ten different types of Tzabar hummus and tehina products, all produced by the Osem food manufacturing giant.

Advertisement



The bacterium was discovered during a routine exam at one of the company’s factories. It is believed one of the raw materials was responsible for the contamination.

The products have expiration dates between December 14 and December 26, 2022 (inclusive). Stores were asked to pull the products from the shelves and consumers who have already purchased the products are being warned not to use the products.

The affected products include “Abu Marwan”, “home recipe”, hummus with tehina, restaurant hummus, “real tehina”, hummus tehina, hummus with hot pepper, and plain hummus.

“The quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers are our top priorities,” the company said in its statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

In healthy people, salmonella can nevertheless cause intestinal disease manifested by fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In sensitive people, it can cause more serious illness.

For those with questions, the company’s consumer services center can be reached at: 1-700-70-20-72.

Following is the list of products, with their expiration dates and batch numbers, affected by the recall:

Hummus Abu Marwan 400 grams 14/12/2022 7290000467320

Hummus Abu Marwan 400 grams 12/20/2022 7290000467320

Hummus Abu Marwan 400 g 12/26/2022 7290000467320

Hummus with spicy 150 g 25/12/2022 7290008415514

Hummus with spicy 150 g 26/12/2022 7290008415514

Hummus 400 grams 12/24/2022 7290106576513

Hummus 400 grams 12/29/2022 7290106576513

Hummus 400 grams 05/01/2023 7290106576513

Smooth hummus 150 grams 12/25/2022 7290000073699

Smooth hummus 150 grams 12/26/2022 7290000073699

Smooth hummus 150 grams 12/30/2022 7290000073699

Restaurant hummus 700 grams 12/24/2022 7290106576537

Restaurant hummus 700 grams 12/25/2022 7290106576537

Restaurant hummus 700 grams 12/29/2022 7290106576537

Restaurant hummus 700 grams 05/01/2023 7290106576537

Hummus with tahini 150 g 26/12/2022 7290008415071

Hummus with tahini 150 g 30/12/2022 7290008415071

Hummus with tahini 400 g 25/12/2022 7290106573628

Hummus with tahini 400 g 30/12/2022 7290106573628

Hummus 850 grams 12/24/2022 7290008415576

Hummus 850 grams 12/29/2022 7290008415576

Hummus 850 grams 05/01/2023 7290008415576

Tahini hummus 400 grams 12/31/2022 7290109351025

Square tahini 400 grams 12/31/2022 7290106577282.