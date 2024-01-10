Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

In response to the call of the Chief Rabbis of Israel, community rabbis, and Torah scholars to observe a day of prayer to beseech God for help in our war against our enemies and in our efforts to release the hostages from the claws of the Hamas murderers, a prayer vigil was announced for Wednesday, January 10, starting at 3:30 PM, at the Kotel.

The day was selected as it falls on Yom Kippur Katan (Little Yom Kippur), on the eve of Rosh Chodesh Shevat, 5784.

The inspiration for Yom Kippur Katan comes from the mitzvah to bring a sin offering on the first of every month (Numbers 28:15). The first modern Kabbalist, Rabbi Moshe Cordovero (1522-1570) is believed to have initiated the practice of fasting (not obligatory), reciting prayers, and saying selichot (supplications), and Vidui (confession).

The event will be held in the presence of the chief rabbis of Israel, the rabbi of the Kotel, and religious and secular dignitaries, who honor the families of the abducted and the injured, and plead for the success of our soldiers to our Heavenly Father.