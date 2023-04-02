Photo Credit: Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Shabbat served as the sandak (godfather) in a bris in Jerusalem. The happy father was Netanyahu’s chief of staff Yair Kasparios. The ceremony was held at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel, with family members and close friends that included Netanyahu’s wife Sara and their son Avner. Chief Rabbi David Lau gave the traditional blessings. The mohel was Rabbi Moshe Weisberg. The newborn was named Eitan Moshe – mazal tov!

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu walked home from the event in honor of Shabbat, a distance of about 1.2 kilometers.

Advertisement



