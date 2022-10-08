Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav / Flash 90

Labor Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli reaffirmed her commitment to governmental Sabbath desecration on Saturday with the inauguration of a new bus line in the port city of Haifa.

תמיד הייתה תחבורה ציבורית בשבת בחיפה. עכשיו יש שם עוד אפשרויות. הגיע הזמן להילחם על האמת שלנו כדי שזה יהיה ככה בכל מקום בישראל. לכולןם מגיע חופש תנועה, לכולןם מגיעה הזכות להגיע לאיפה שהןם רוצות ורוצים, מתי ואיך שרק יבחרו. pic.twitter.com/T2ARbe9rYv — Merav Michaeli מרב מיכאלי (@MeravMichaeli) October 8, 2022

Advertisement



Unlike most Jewish majority cities in Israel, Haifa — which also has a significant Arab population — already has limited public transportation on Shabbat.

In her remarks, Michaeli called for the expansion of public transportation nationwide on the Sabbath.

Tel Aviv Light Rail to Desecrate the Sabbath, Michaeli Announces

“The time has come to fight for our truth, so it will be like this everywhere in Israel,” she said. “You all deserve freedom of movement, you all deserve to get wherever you want, when and how you choose.”

Last week, Michaeli announced her approval of plans to operate the soon-to-be-inaugurated Light Rail on the Sabbath in Tel Aviv and its surrounding area, Gush Dan.

A line in the system that runs through the hareidi religious city of Bnei Brak would also operate on the Sabbath, inflaming relations with the local Sabbath-observant population.