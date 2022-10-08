Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO

Turkey on Thursday appointed Sakir Ozkan Torunlar as the country’s new ambassador to Israel, the Anadolu Agency reported, in the latest evidence of rapprochement between the once-strong allies following a decade-long-plus rift.

Torunlar previously served as Ankara’s consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2013.

The senior Turkish diplomat assumes the position four years after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan withdrew Turkey’s ambassador from Israel and ousted Jerusalem’s top envoy amid fighting between the IDF and Gazans along the Gaza Strip border.

The move comes after Israel last month announced the appointment of Irit Lillian, who for the last two years has been in charge of the embassy in Ankara, as ambassador to Turkey.

Once warm relations between Jerusalem and Ankara deteriorated rapidly following the rise to power of Erdoğan, a supporter of Hamas who has been a fierce critic of Israel’s policies vis-à-vis the Palestinian Authority.